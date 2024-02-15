Minnesota’s new license plate will help fund rewards in cases of missing Indigenous people

The state revealed Wednesday a new license plate to honor missing, murdered Indigenous people and raise funds to help raise awareness and rewards to help solve those cold cases.

In a news release, the Minnesota Missing and Murdered Indigenous (MMIR) Office stated the new license plate brings awareness to MMIR cases and stated that “visibility is key.”

“Our missing and murdered Indigenous relatives deserve more than just one day,” said MMIR Office Director Juliet Rudie in a news release. “Their cases and their loved ones’ cries for justice have gone silent for far too long.”

The license plate costs $15.50 and requires a $25 minimum annual contribution. All fees will go towards raising awareness of cases, as well as rewards for tips in cases of missing or murdered Indigenous people.

Several tribal nations within Minnesota have the special MMIR license plate. They include the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

According to MMIR, 27 to 54 American Indian women and girls in Minnesota were reported missing between 2012 and 2020.

Crime data shows there were six reported homicides or non-negligent manslaughter in which Indigenous people were the victims in 2023. This accounts for just over 4% of all homicides or non-negligent manslaughter cases reported in Minnesota that year.

The new license plate reveal coincided Wednesday with hundreds of people marching through the streets of Minneapolis, Bemidji, Duluth, and other locations to raise awareness of cases of missing or murdered Indigenous people.

RELATED: DOJ picks Minnesota as one focus site for new missing, murdered Indigenous persons program