Minnesotans with IBS, OCD can now enroll in medical marijuana program

Minnesotans with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) can now enroll in the state’s medical marijuana program.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced IBS and OCD as additions to the program’s qualifying medical conditions list in November but they officially became effective on July 1.

That means patients with certified cases of IBS or OCD can now enroll in the program so they’re able to start buying medical marijuana from dispensaries on Aug. 1.

“As we continue to learn more about the benefits of medical cannabis, it’s important that we add this therapy option as a potential treatment to relieve conditions that can be debilitating,” MDH Commissioner Dr. Brooke Cunningham said.

A total of 17 other conditions also qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program.

While Aug. 1 will also allow Minnesotans to have and use certain amounts of marijuana recreationally, there aren’t yet many cannabis dispensaries outside of those in the medical marijuana program, as retail sales for recreational marijuana aren’t expected to start until 2025.

More information on the state’s medical marijuana program is available online.