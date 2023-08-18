Minnesota Zoo working to reduce amount of static electricity on Treetop Trail

Construction, design and architecture teams are working together to lower the amount of static electricity visitors are experiencing on the Minnesota Zoo’s Treetop Trail.

The 1.25-mile-long trail, which opened on July 28, is 32 feet above the ground and repurposes the monorail, which was closed down in 2013.

According to the zoo’s website, the decking is made out of recycled milk jugs, and due to the use of the recycled product, guests may experience static electricity, which may also have an effect on electrostatic-sensitive devices.

The static is similar to what some experience on a playground made of plastic materials. A spokesperson for the zoo says the static may be experienced along the side metal safety rails, especially during dry and low-humid conditions. Signs warning of static electricity are also on entry points to the trail.

One of the short-term options that is currently in place is the use of an anti-static solution being used on the decking. Long-term solutions are still being looked at and tested.