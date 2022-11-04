Minnesota Zoo temporarily housing dolphins

Dolphins have returned to the Minnesota Zoo.

The zoo said Friday the marine mammals won’t be a permanent fixture but are being housed in Minnesota while the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois completes a renovation project.

The dolphins arrived at the Minnesota Zoo Wednesday and are now getting acclimated to their new space. Zoo officials say they’ll announce on social media when the dolphins will be visible to the public.

It’s a return visit for five of the seven dolphins, the zoo notes, as Spree was born at the Minnesota Zoo in 2002, Allie visited in 2008 and Tapeko, Noelani and Allison all stayed during another renovation project in 2009.

The Minnesota Zoo housed dolphins until 2012 when zoo officials determined the animals couldn’t have a proper social configuration at the facility.

(Courtesy: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

“The Minnesota Zoo has a long history of partnering with sister institutions in the fields of animal care, health, and conservation,” said Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley. “By temporarily providing housing to Brookfield’s dolphins, as we similarly did in 2009, we are assisting our colleagues in Illinois as they make habitat improvements, while also helping connect Minnesotans to this incredible species and the importance of ocean conservation.”

Officials say the temporary arrangement will allow Minnesotans to get a unique view of the marine mammals and learn about the importance of conserving the oceans.

The zoo expects the Brookfield renovation project to last at least through the winter.