Minnesota Zoo in the running for best zoo in the country

The Minnesota Zoo is in the running for the best zoo in the U.S.

USA Today is holding an online competition to find the best zoo in America. The Minnesota Zoo is a part of the competition, and it currently sits at 16th place out of 20 contenders.

The nominees are picked based on animal care and enrichment and interactions between animals and humans, according to USA Today.

You can visit USA Today’s webpage to vote until March 4.

The top 10 winners will be announced on March 15.