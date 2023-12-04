Minnesota woman found dead in basement of New York apartment building

A woman found dead in the basement of a New York apartment building on Friday has been identified as a Minnesota native.

WABC-TV says police confirmed that 24-year-old Jaclyn Elmquist was found in the trash compactor area of a luxury condo building in Manhattan.

Police told WABC that a building worker found her Friday afternoon and called police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Elmquist somehow fell down the trash chute to her death, police say, and nothing criminal is suspected at this time.