Minnesota, Wisconsin to receive millions in federal grants for road projects, planning grants

The United States Department of Transportation has announced $800 million in grants to improve roads across the country, with locations in Minnesota set to receive about $2.5 million.

The funds will be used for projects as well as project planning.

Some of the cities receiving some of the federal grants include Woodbury, Eagan, Elk River and Monticello. Hennepin County is also listed as receiving funds.

The total amount of funds headed to Minnesota is $2,472,861.68.

In Wisconsin, St. Croix County, as well as the Lac Courte Oreille Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, are among the recipients of funds.

A total of $6,416,500 will be headed to Wisconsin.

A full list of projects awarded grants in Minnesota and Wisconsin can be found below:

Minnesota

Bois Forte Band of Chippewa – $221,821.68 for the Safe Streets and Roads for All Discretionary Grant Program

City of Columbia Heights – $200,000 for the Heights Safety Action Plan

City of Eagan – $80,000 for the Safe Streets and Roads for All Discretionary Grant Program

City of Elk River – $198,480 for the Comprehensive Community Safety Assessment

City of Monticello – $200,000 for the city’s Safety Action Plan

City of Red Wing – $195,760 for a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan

City of St. Louis Park – $160,000 for the Safe Streets and Roads for All Action Plan

City of Willmar – $200,000 for a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan

City of Woodbury – $300,000 for a Safe Streets and Road for All Action Plan

Hennepin County – $240,000 for a Toward Zero Deaths Action Plan

Rochester – Olmsted Council of Governments – $276,800 for an Action Plan

St. Louis County Department of Public Works – $200,000 for the Completion of an Action Plan

Wisconsin

Brown County – $200,000 for the county’s Action Plan

City of Milwaukee – $4,400,000 million for the city’s Accessible Intersections for All project

City of Park Falls – $144,000 for the city’s Safe Streets and Roads Action Plan

Kenosha County – $240,000 for the county’s development of a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan

Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa – $132,500 for the band’s action plan of Shifting Traffic Safety Culture in the Heart of the North

Milwaukee County Department of Transportation – $800,000 for an action plan by the county and municipalities

St. Croix County – $500,000 for the St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire County Corridor Highway Safety Action Plan