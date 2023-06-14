Minnesota, Wisconsin law enforcement asking for help finding endangered 81-year-old

Law enforcement from both Minnesota and Wisconsin are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 81-year-old.

According to the sheriff’s office in Iron County, Wisconsin, Daniel Joseph Stella was last seen around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday alongside Highway 2 in Itasca County. Someone gave him gas for his car, and he continued westbound on Highway 2.

Authorities believe he may be in Cass County.

According to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Stella drives a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Wisconsin license plate 540MEK. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a white striped shirt, a gray sweatshirt and a gray Brewers ball cap.

Stella is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, call 911.