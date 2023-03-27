Minnesota Wild to host ‘Crazy Game of Hockey’ charity event

The Minnesota Wild announced they will host a “Crazy Game of Hockey” charity event on July 7 and 8 in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

This weekend of activities will include three events to launch the recently announced Wild Alumni Association.

First is a V.I.P. event at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis on July 7 at 7 p.m. This event will include live music, stand-up comedy, food, drinks, and a live and silent auction.

The second event is a celebrity hockey game at TRIA Rink in St. Paul on July 8 at 12:30 p.m. The game will feature current and former Wild players, along with various other athletes and celebrities.

After the game, a concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Armory in Minneapolis featuring O.A.R. and Minnesota native Cory Wong.

Tickets, which include admission to all three events, go on sale at 4 p.m. on March 27, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Minnesota Wild Foundation.