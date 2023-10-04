Minnesota Vikings, American Cancer Society and Sleep Number host ‘Pamper her Purple’ event

Vikings, American Cancer Society and Sleep Number host 'Pamper her Purple' event

Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings teamed up with Sleep Number and the American Cancer Society to help out local women feeling the impact of cancer.

The three hosted an event they called ‘Pamper her Purple.’

The 3rd annual event gave 15 women currently battling or have battled cancer a full spa treatment.

Vikings fullback CJ Ham and his wife Stephanie welcomed the women to the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan.

They toured the facility and were taken next door to the Omni Viking Lakes, where they relaxed and got the full spa treatment.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, click here to learn more.