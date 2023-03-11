Minnesota United opener kicks off 2023 season

The Minnesota United FC is kicking off its 2023 season on Saturday night at home with a match against the New York Red Bulls.

Soccer fans can enjoy music, dancing and hot chocolate prior to the game at 5:30 p.m. in the Lawn Layover.

The gates open at 6 p.m. and kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The first 15,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive MNUFC mittens courtesy of Allina Health.

The pregame ceremony will feature the national anthem performed by Nate Amor, a former contestant on NBC’s The Voice.

You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass or listen on MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN. Single-game tickets for the first half of the season are available through Minnesota United’s website.

Following Saturday’s match, the Black & Blue Team Store will host a Feminine Care Supply Drive starting March 15 and lasting through March 18. Proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center.