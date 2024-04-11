Minnesota Twins to host 6 high school baseball games at Target Field

The Minnesota Twins are welcoming 12 regional high school baseball teams to compete at Target Field this spring.

Six regular high school games, the most for Target Field in a single season, will be held in April and May.

Each game will include ceremonial first pitches, a public address announcer and Target Field’s full video boards and LED screens.

The six games are scheduled for the following dates:

Saturday, April 20: Owatonna vs. Red Wing

Thursday, April 25: Prior Lake vs. Shakopee and Edison vs. Johnson

Thursday, May 9: New Life Academy vs. St. Agnes

Thursday, May 16: Hopkins vs. Rogers

Thursday, May 30: All-Iowa matchup between Kee (Lansing, IA) and South Winneshiek (Calmar, IA)

The Twins are also sponsoring and covering the costs of a softball game between Edison and Johnson this weekend at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus.

“The Minnesota Twins believe that baseball and softball change lives for the better, and we are proud to provide both our home ballpark and our financial support to create lifelong memories for these young athletes and their communities. We thank the Minnesota State High School League and the University of Minnesota for their continued partnership, and we look forward to welcoming the student-athletes, coaches and fans from these 12 schools to Jane Sage Cowles Stadium and Target Field this spring.” Dave St. Peter, Club President & CEO

Fans looking to support the teams should contact the specific school for ticket information, as proceeds from tickets bought through the school will be used to support their baseball programs. Additionally, fans holding tickets to the Twins game on the date of the high school game will also have access to both contests, according to a spokesperson for the Twins.