Minnesota Twins Passes available at discount price

The 2023 Minnesota Twins Pass is available from Thursday, March 16 to April 7 at a discounted rate.

For $49 per month ($3.68 per game) Twins fans will receive ballpark access to 80 games. Twins Pass ticket holders can choose where they would like to sit in the ballpark, from foul pole to foul pole.

The monthly fee increases to $54 for those who purchase a Twins Pass between April 8 and May 29. Beginning May 30, a Twins Pass is $59 and covers June through September.

The Twins Pass monthly ticket package is available now on the Minnesota Twins website or by calling 1-800-33-TWINS.