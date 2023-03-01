Minnesota turkey hunting licenses go on sale Wednesday

Turkey hunters can buy their licenses for the 2023 Minnesota Turkey hunting season starting Wednesday, March 1.

Licenses can be purchased at the DNR website or by calling 1-888-665-4236 (1-MN-LICENSE).

Licenses can also be purchased from approved vendors throughout the state. A list of those vendors can be found here.

Hunting rules and dates for the 2023 season can be found on the DNR wild turkey hunting page.

The page also includes information on permit areas, tagging protocol and other regulations for hunters.