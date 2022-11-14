Minnesota to get $8.25M in Google location-tracking settlement

The state of Minnesota is set to receive more than $8 million in the largest-ever multistate privacy settlement, according to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office.

Monday, dozens of state attorneys general announced a $391.5 million settlement with Google over location-tracking charges.

Under the terms of the settlement, 40 states will split the money, with Minnesota getting $8,251,975.29.

“Big Tech companies need to be clear with us about when they’re collecting our location data and what they’re using for. They shouldn’t be able to collect it when we’ve told them not to,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement. “But this is what Google did. Consumers should be able to control whether their online information — including their exact locations — are tracked and monetized.”

Additionally, the settlement requires Google to be more transparent with consumers and provide key information to them about location-tracking, collected data and the way it’s used.

The attorneys general said Google has misled users about its location-tracking practices since at least 2014, in violation of state consumer protection laws.