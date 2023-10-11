Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx to hold locker room liquidation sale

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx are holding a locker room liquidation sale on Oct. 17, officials announced on Tuesday.

Fans of the basketball teams will have the opportunity to buy discounted Timberwolves and Lynx gear, including signed basketballs, posters, pants, sweatshirts, and team-issued gear, according to a release from the organization.

All of the funds from the locker room liquidation will go toward The Minnesota Fastbreak Foundation, which is managed by the Timberwolves and Lynx.

The sale starts on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. on the Skyway level at Mayo Clinic Square until all of the items are sold. Credit cards and Apple Pay will be accepted as payment, although no cash is accepted at the event.