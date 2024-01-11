Minnesota Supreme Court Justice announces retirement

Minnesota Supreme Court Justice G. Barry Anderson will be retiring from the bench this spring.

According to the Minnesota Judicial Branch, Justice Anderson notified Gov. Walz on Thursday of his intent to retire on May 10.

The Governor released this statement regarding Anderson’s retirement:

“I want to thank Justice G. Barry Anderson for over 25 years of service to the Judicial Branch and for his dedication to public service,” said Governor Walz. “Justice Anderson has worked tirelessly to uphold the integrity and fairness of our justice system. He is leaving the court stronger because of his commitment to the rule of law and the institution itself. As one of Minnesota’s longest serving justices, his legacy and work on the Supreme Court will endure for generations to come.”

The application process for the empty seat will be announced by Gov. Walz in the coming weeks, his office said.

The Minnesota Supreme Court is made up of seven justices.

Justice Anderson was sworn into the Minnesota Supreme Court on Oct. 13, 2004. He served on the Minnesota Court of Appeals from August 1998 until his Supreme Court appointment.