Minnesota state Sen. Torrey Westrom hurt in snowmobile accident

Minnesota state Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-District 12) was hurt in a snowmobile accident around 3 p.m. Sunday on Lake Ida, according to the Senate Republican Caucus and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Early information from the sheriff’s office indicates the snowmobile, driven by a 13-year-old family member of Westrom, struck a packed snowdrift, and the impact threw Westrom from his passenger spot.

Deputies who went to the scene after a 911 call found the teen, who was not hurt, and Westrom, who was experiencing upper body pain.

A representative of the Senate Republican Caucus said Westrom is recovering in the hospital.

The Caucus also noted the teen was licensed to drive the snowmobile. View the full statement on behalf of Westrom and his family below.