Minnesota State Patrol to add extra troopers for busy Minneapolis weekend

Starting Friday, extra Minnesota State Patrol troopers will be patrolling the highways and interstates around the Twin Cities while Minnesotans and visitors continue celebrating the Minneapolis Aquatennial.

In addition to performing their regular duties, troopers will be stepping up to ensure safety throughout Minneapolis and the metro area this weekend, officials with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety say.

Troopers say they’re looking for the most dangerous driving behaviors, such as speeding, impairment, distraction and lack of seat belt use.

We want people to see our squads and think twice before making a potentially deadly decision. The Minneapolis Aquatennial draws visitors from all over the Twin Cities. The high-visibility enforcement that is part of Project 20(23) will help keep motorists safe as they travel to and from the event. Colonel Matt Langer, Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol