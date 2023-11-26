Minnesota State Patrol: 19 people injured in crashes statewide following Saturday’s snowfall
The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) shared data on the number of crashes statewide since Saturday’s snowfall.
A total of 114 crashes were reported between 4 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to MSP. A total of 19 people were injured, but none of those injuries are reported to be serious or fatal.
MSP adds that 66 of those crashed vehicles were spinouts/off-road crashes and one included a jackknifed semi.
