Minnesota State Patrol: 19 people injured in crashes statewide following Saturday’s snowfall

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) shared data on the number of crashes statewide since Saturday’s snowfall.

A total of 114 crashes were reported between 4 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to MSP. A total of 19 people were injured, but none of those injuries are reported to be serious or fatal.

MSP adds that 66 of those crashed vehicles were spinouts/off-road crashes and one included a jackknifed semi.

#MSPNumbers Statewide 4 pm 11/25/23 to 1:30 p.m. 11/26/23: 114 crashes (19 with injury, 0 serious/fatal) & 66 veh spin out/off road and 1 jackknifed semi. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) November 26, 2023

