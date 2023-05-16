Minnesota State Fair’s free entertainment lineup released

The lineup for this year’s free stage entertainment at the Minnesota State Fair has been released.

Fair officials say more than 900 shows are played throughout the 12 days, all of which are free with fair admission.

The 2023 lineup includes performances by The Bacon Brothers, Naturally 7, Soul Asylum and many others.

Venues for the shows include the Leinie Lodge Bandshell, Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, the International Bazaar Stage, the Family Fair Stage and others.

