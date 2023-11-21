Minnesota State Fair tickets available at discounted rate Tuesday during flash sale

Tickets will be sold for $13 each.

Fans of the Minnesota State Fair have a chance to buy up to 12 tickets at once at a discounted price during a special one-day sale happening Tuesday.

Tickets will be sold at $13 each during the event. Each customer is allowed a dozen tickets per order.

Any tickets bought Tuesday will be delivered by e-mail or text message and can’t be refunded or exchanged. They are good for only one day of the fair.

Anyone buying tickets ahead of the start of the 2024 State Fair can also have tickets mailed to you through the U.S. Postal Service for an additional fee.

Pre-fair admission tickets will go on sale again Monday at the pre-fair discount price of $15 each.

CLICK HERE for additional information about the sale and HERE to buy tickets.