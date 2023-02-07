Minnesota State Fair crop artist tapped to create 2023 commemorative art

On Tuesday, the Minnesota State Fair announced the artist selected to create the 2023 commemorative art is Liz Schreiber.

Schreiber is known for creating crop art and has won more than 10 ribbons at the State Fair for her creations.

Crop art is a special type of artwork that uses seeds as the main medium. Most are on a flat surface, but they can also be multi-dimensional.

Schreiber said she started doing crop art more than 20 years ago after moving to Minnesota in 1995 for graduate school.

“My background in fine arts gave me the confidence to finally give it a try, and I’ve been hooked ever since,” she said.

RELATED: Fair Insider: What every fairgoer must do

The Minnesota State Fair added the crop art competition to the fair in 1965. Only seeds grown in Minnesota can be used to make the piece.

“I’m honored to create the 2023 commemorative artwork. The piece I have in mind features vintage-inspired imagery of timeless elements of the fair,” she said. “For me, the Minnesota State Fair represents my love affair with Minnesota itself and all it has to offer.”

Schreiber’s piece will be unveiled at the fairgrounds in June. The special art will be printed as limited edition signed posters, postcards, and other items. The original commemorative crop art will be on display in the Fine Arts Center during all 12 days of the fair.