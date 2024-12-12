Minnesota senators demanding answers from postmaster general about mail delays, especially in Rochester area

Minnesota’s two senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, have sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy demanding answers about mail delays and asking for a response by Dec. 19

The senators cite hearing about people living in the Rochester area not having mail delivery for days at a time.

“We have heard reports of mail being delayed for four days or more in Rochester. That’s why Sen. Smith and I are calling on Postmaster General DeJoy to address these issues, ensuring that Rochester and the rest of Minnesota’s residents receive reliable service,” said Klobuchar in the letter.

This is not the first time Minnesota lawmakers have pressed DeJoy about mail problems. The senators and Rep. Angie Craig have previously brought up mail delivery issues. It has prompted action with an audit report addressing specific USPS locations with delays in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Sen. Klobuchar has also co-introduced the bipartisan Postal Delivery Accountability Act in 2023, which aims to work with the United States Postal Service (USPS) when routes and deliveries are not made. It has not yet passed.

