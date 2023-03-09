Minnesota Republicans to propose public safety package Thursday

Minnesota Republicans are set to roll out a public safety package Thursday.

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson and other Republican leaders in the legislature are scheduled to propose a plan for stronger public safety at the Capitol during a news conference.

A press release says the package is expected to include proposals to confront criminal threats, strengthen police and improve their training as well as hold judges and prosecutors accountable.

This event will be live streamed at 2:30 p.m. Check back for updates.

