Minnesota reports 9,500 jobs gained from October to November

Data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) shows Minnesota added about 9,500 jobs from October to November, marking the fifth month of growth.

Minnesota jobs grew at 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis in the last month, compared to 0.1% nationally, DEED says.

The state’s unemployment rate went down by about one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.1% in November, still lower than the national average of 3.7%.

The data also takes into account a decreased labor force of 7,433 people over the last month, bringing the labor force participation rate down two-tenths of a percentage point to 68.3% compared to the national average participation rate of 62.8%.

The top supersectors in Minnesota that reported the highest job growth on a seasonally adjusted basis are:

Trade, Transportation & Utilities, up 3,300 jobs.

Education & Health Services, up 2,700 jobs.

Government, up 1,100 jobs.

Manufacturing, up 1,000 jobs.

DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek shared the following statement on the recent data report:

“Minnesota continues to see sustained and notable job growth and we’re consistently adding jobs at a faster rate than the national average, which is phenomenal news for workers. We are confident that current and soon-to-be-launched efforts by DEED and our workforce development partners to connect people with employment and to help connect employers with often overlooked labor pools will bring more people into the labor force in 2024.” DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek

The average wage in Minnesota is $36.29 per hour, according to the November data. The national average is $33.99 per hour.

Angelina Nguyễn, the labor market information director for DEED, said that wage growth has “generally kept up with inflation over the past six months.”

