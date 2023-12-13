Minnesota receives $25M to improve soil health

Minnesota is getting millions of dollars of federal grant money to improve soil health across the state.

On Tuesday, leaders from the state’s soil and water conservation districts (SWCDs) and the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) were granted $25 million through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) from a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

The funding is just a portion of NCRS’ $1.7 billion investment in climate-smart agriculture, according to a press release for the event.

The funding is set to go toward voluntary partnerships with private landowners through the SWCD.