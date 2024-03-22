Minnesota PWHL captain to voice character in new Disney movie

A Minnesota PWHL player is taking on a new role, this time in the film industry.

Captain and forward Kendall Coyne Schofield announced on Instagram earlier this month she will be voicing a character in Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2.

Coyne is an Illinois native who has represented the U.S. in three Olympic Winter Games and played with the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Inside Out 2 comes to theaters on June 14.