Minnesota Orchestra announces season finale show

An internationally recognized violinist is set to return to Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis this June, the Minnesota Orchestra says.

Three decades after his debut performance, Canadian violinist James Ehnes will return to Minneapolis on June 16 and June 17 at 8 p.m., according to a press release from the Minnesota Orchestra.

The show is the season finale for the Minnesota Orchestra before their summer season begins.

The press release added that the last time Ehnes performed with the Minnesota Orchestra was in March of 2021 in a broadcast-only show.

Sir Andrew Davis is set to conduct the program, with performances of compositions by Ludwig van Beethoven, Alban Berg and Chen Yi. The last time Davis conducted the Minnesota Orchestra was in 1976 for his debut performance, according to the press release.

Under Davis’ expertise, the Minnesota Orchestra said the band will play Chen Yi’s composition titled Duo Ye for the first time in the orchestra’s history.

Tickets are available on the Minnesota Orchestra’s website. Prices range from $35 to $109.