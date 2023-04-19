Minnesota Orchestra announces 2023-24 season

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Orchestra announced programming for its 2023-24 season, the first led by music director Thomas Søndergård.

The season opens in September with two weeks of programming and comes to a close in June 2024 with a special ‘Celebrating Pride’ concert.

“It is an enormous luxury for me to take over an ensemble that is in such great shape and in such great spirit. It actually feels to me as if it is just about finding the right way to place my arm around the shoulders of this Orchestra, and we will continue the journey that is already so well on its way,” said Søndergård.

The season is designed to appeal to audiences of all ages with a variety of concerts and events.

Live at Orchestra Hall shows will feature collaborations with a handful of diverse artists, including local hip-hop artist Nur-D, singer-songwriter Ben Folds, Tony Award-winning actor and singer Audra McDonald, the United States Academy Glee Club, and theater group ‘Troupe Vertigo.’

The Music & Movies series, in which the orchestra plays the score to the movie while it is showing, includes “Get Out,” “Home Alone,” “Frozen in Concert,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1,” and “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.”

View the season calendar for a listing of all Orchestra events in 2023-24.