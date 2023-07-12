Minnesota Management and Budget commissioner resigning, successor chosen

Minnesota’s chief financial officer, chief accounting officer, chief human resources officer and state controller is leaving his role next month.

Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced Minnesota Management and Budget (MBB) Commissioner Jim Schowalter’s decision to resign on Wednesday.

After serving in the role under former Gov. Mark Dayton and again since September 2020 under Walz, Schowalter leaves as the longest-serving MMB commissioner in state history, according to Walz’s office. Schowalter’s last day will be Aug. 14.

​”I’m deeply grateful for Commissioner Schowalter’s steady leadership and tireless service to the state of Minnesota,” Walz said. “Under his direction, the team at MMB has stabilized the state budget, allowing us to invest the state’s historic budget surplus on the things that matter most to Minnesotans: our children and families, a strong economic future, health and safety, and a state government that works for all Minnesotans.”

​”I couldn’t imagine a more important role or time to serve the state than these past three years. I’m grateful to Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan for giving me another opportunity to lead this incredible team as we moved from fiscal crisis to a record surplus. After wrapping up this year’s historic budget, it’s a great time for me to start a new chapter,” Schowalter said. “I’ve served as MMB commissioner longer than anyone else and know that I’m leaving the agency to a great team of purpose-driven leaders.”

Additionally, the governor announced that he’s chosen MMB Deputy Commissioner Erin Campbel to serve as Schowalter’s successor.

Campbell has served as the deputy commissioner for enterprise employee resources since July 2022 and has been with the state for nearly 20 years. Before her most recent position, she worked in roles with the Minnesota Department of Administration, the Minnesota Department of Health, and on Gov. Dayton’s staff.

“In Erin Campbell’s nearly twenty years with the State of Minnesota, she has demonstrated outstanding service and exceptional leadership in every challenge laid in front of her,” Walz said. “Campbell is a talented, dedicated, and tireless public servant; there is no better person to lead MMB while we work to deliver for Minnesotans and position the state for a strong economic future.”

“I am honored and humbled to be stepping into the role of Commissioner of Minnesota Management and Budget,” Campbell said in a statement. “There is critical work ahead to retain and hire the workforce of the future, to ensure the state remains on strong fiscal footing, and to support our colleagues in state agencies as they implement recently enacted legislation – I am excited to get started. I look forward to working in collaboration with the Governor and Lt. Governor and with our partners in the legislature to ensure that state agencies are well positioned to deliver excellent service to Minnesotans.”

MMB manages state finances, payroll, and human resources while providing systems for daily business operations, information access and analysis.