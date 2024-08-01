Minnesota man, volleyball coach federally indicted on child pornography charges

A Minnetonka man and volleyball coach, Dorian Christopher Barrs, has been federally indicted on enticement of a minor and child pornography charges.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) District of Minnesota says that law enforcement is still working to find and confirm victims in this case.

If you or anyone you know may be a victim of Barrs, contact the FBI online HERE or by calling the FBI Tip Line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Barr was indicted on four counts of production of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography and four counts of coercion and entitlement of a minor, a press release from DOJ says.

Over the course of nearly a decade, between October 2014 and March 2024, court documents say that Barrs used social media and text messages to have conversations with minor girls that were sexual in nature along with other types of sexual abuse, according to court documents.

Barr made an initial court appearance in federal court Wednesday.