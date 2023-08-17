Minnesota Lottery reports 2nd-highest sales in history, record payouts

No Minnesotans took home any of the country’s biggest lottery jackpots in the past year but the state still saw some big wins.

The Minnesota Lottery released its report for the 2023 fiscal year on Thursday, touting record payouts and near-record sales.

From July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, the state lottery system says it registered $787.2 million in sales, the second-highest total in its 33-year history. Scratch games accounted for $545.7 million of that while lotto ticket sales reached a record $233 million, up 40% from the previous year.

Over that time, Minnesota Lottery players won $501.9 million in prizes and another $196.1 million was returned to the state’s lottery beneficiaries that protect the environment, natural resources and state services. Both of those figures are also record highs.

Retailers across the state earned $51.9 million from lottery commissions and incentives, averaging out to $17,288 per business, according to the lottery system. Additionally, 23 retailers sold at least $1 million in lottery tickets in the 2023 fiscal year.

“The lottery’s success wouldn’t be possible without our 3,000 hard-working retail partners located throughout Minnesota,” Minnesota Lottery Executive Director Adam Prock said.

“We often say that when Minnesotans play, everyone wins, and our latest fiscal year is no exception, Prock added. “Approximately 93 cents of every dollar played on lottery games is returned to Minnesotans in prizes, retailer commissions and contributions to the state.”