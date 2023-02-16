Minnesota lawmakers and advocates rally for action on gun safety

Watch live above. If you’re in our mobile app click here to access the player on our mobile site.

On Thursday lawmakers and advocates at the Minnesota State Capitol will rally for Advocacy Day to push lawmakers to back gun safety.

This year, Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, State Senators Liz Boldon and Erin Maye Quade, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and several other gun violence prevention advocates are coming together for the rally at the statehouse.

Advocacy Day was started by Everytown for Gun Safety’s grassroots network, including Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action in an effort to urge legislators to enact gun control.

Advocates say that Minnesota has enacted a “Gun Sense Trifecta” – meaning the majority in the House, Senate, and Governors’ Mansion – which provides an opportunity to push for further gun violence prevention legislation.

The founder of Moms Demand Action, Shannon Watts, said in a press release “Minnesota Moms Demand Action volunteers have been on the front lines of this fight, and many now advocate as elected officials. We’re stronger than ever and fired up to continue our fight in the statehouse to pass gun safety laws that will protect our communities and save lives.”

