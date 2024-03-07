Minnesota job growth continued in January, state says

Minnesota continues to see job growth, with January marking seven consecutive months of gains.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) released its monthly jobs report on Thursday, saying the state gained 3,000 jobs from December to January. It also means the state has seen job growth in nine of the past 12 months.

Additionally, average wages rose slightly but enough to equal a 5% increase year-over-year, which outpaces the 3.1% rate of inflation.

“Minnesota continues to see healthy job growth and wages are outpacing inflation, both of which are great news for workers,” DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek said. “During our tight labor market, DEED’s workforce development programs help prepare more Minnesotans to enter high-demand employment with family-sustaining wages.”

Meanwhile, the state ended January with a 2.7% unemployment rate, steady from the previous month, although the labor force participation rate dropped down one-tenth of a percentage point to 67.9%.