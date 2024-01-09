Minnesota IRS office auctioning barely used Aston Martin

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) office in Minnesota is auctioning off a 2023 Aston Martin DB11 with less than 300 miles on it.

The leading bid for the gray, two-door coupe was $170,900 on Tuesday morning. Interested parties can place bids through the U.S. General Services Administration’s website. Bidders are not allowed to inspect the vehicle before purchasing and the vehicle is being sold “as is, where is.” No refunds will be issued, officials say.

Bidding will close at 10 a.m. on Jan. 23.

A new 2023 Aston Martin V8, a similar model, is currently being sold for just over $200,000. The Aston Martin webpage for Minneapolis says no DB11 models are currently available in the state.

The Aston Martin, which the IRS says was seized for its owner’s failure to pay taxes, is being held in Bloomington at a towing company. For questions related to the bidding, visit the auction’s webpage.