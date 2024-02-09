Minnesota Golf Show underway in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Golf Show is now underway at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Golf enthusiasts itching to get out on the course will be able to get a taste of it this weekend at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The Minnesota Golf Show will include virtual ranges that track swings and more.

While kids ages 17 and under get in for free, everyone else will need to pay $14 at the door or buy tickets by CLICKING HERE. Each ticket will also include 14 free greens passes.

Members of the Minnesota Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) will be available to analyze your swing and also give tips and tricks. Complimentary 10-minute lessons will be at their booth.

There will also be a club demo area, seminars, live podcasts and broadcasts, as well as the $100,000 Pontoon Putt Challenge.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

CLICK HERE for more information about the show.