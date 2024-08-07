Minnesota DNR seeking input on proposed special fishing regulations

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking for the public’s input on proposed special fishing regulations.

The DNR said it seeks input every year from the public as it reviews existing fishing regulations and proposes new special regulations that apply to individual waters.

One of the proposed regulations hopes to address angler concerns about crappie and the increased pressure on fish populations from winter fishing, while another would reduce the crappie daily limit to five on seven lakes in Otter Tail County and one in Lac Qui Parle County.

“If we implement these limit reductions, we will carefully evaluate them as part of a separate fisheries research project to try to figure out which lakes and kinds of crappie populations benefit from reduced limits, because not all do,” said Jon Hansen, Minnesota DNR fisheries program consultant. “In some lakes where crappies don’t live very long, reducing the limit just means fish are lost to natural causes instead of being available for anglers to catch.”

Other regulations being proposed by the DNR for regulations or changes to special and experimental fishing regulations next year include:

Saganaga and Sea Gull Lakes (Cook County) walleye

Sauk River Chain of Lakes (Stearns County) catfish

Basswood Lake (Lake County) northern pike

Garden Reservoir Chain and Birch Lake (Lake County) northern pike

Basswood Lake (Lake County) sunfish

Little Sauk Lake (Todd County) regulation simplification multiple species

Rochester area lakes (Olmstead County) multiple species

Input can be provided through an online survey, which will remain available until October 7.

The DNR will also host in-person open houses in each county where the proposed changes would apply and another covering all proposals in the Twin Cities.

Details on the open houses can be found online.