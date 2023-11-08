Minnesota DNR officer delivers baby after arresting convicted felon with a gun during hunting opener weekend

A conservation officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) had an eventful weekend during the state’s firearm deer hunting opener.

The DNR says on Saturday, Conservation Officer Vinny Brown arrested a convicted felon in Itasca County, adding the hunter illegally had a firearm in their possession.

A short time later, Brown saw a vehicle that was driving erratically while he was taking the hunter to jail. That’s when he alerted an Itasca County deputy, who pulled that vehicle over at a nearby restaurant.

Brown then learned a woman in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle was about to give birth.

Despite Brown and the deputy’s best efforts to get gloves and help with the delivery, the DNR says “within 30 seconds, the mother had delivered the baby on her own in the front passenger seat.”

The mother and the baby were reportedly in good health and were then taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Meanwhile, the hunter was eventually taken to jail.