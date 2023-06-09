Minnesota DNR offering free fishing for kids, families this weekend

nbsp;

The Minnesota DNR is offering free fishing for kids from Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11

Minnesotans over the age of 16 can fish for free when they bring along a kid under the age of 15, the DNR says.

In addition, Lake Elmo Park Reserve in Washington County is working with Minnesota Trout Unlimited and Trout in the Classroom to offer a Family Fishing event on June 10 where kids and families can learn how to set up a rod, put bait on the hook and properly cast a rod. The event starts at 6 a.m. at Lake Elmo’s fishing pier, according to a spokesperson for Washington County.

For more information, visit the webpage for Washington County Parks.

