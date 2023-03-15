Minnesota DNR: Job candidates may now have a 2-year-degree as agency works to fill positions

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeing a shortage in officers, and the agency is working to attract new candidates.

Statewide, the agency is looking to fill about 20 conservation officer positions.

While the typical trajectory includes a four-year degree in law enforcement still works for a lot of people, the state is now targeting anyone with love of the outdoors and a two-year associate degree in any field.

If you fall under that category, you’ll be able to apply to be a part of the CO Prep Program, and the DNR will train you from there.

“We’ll pay them a portion of their wage and actually send them to get their law enforcement certification training at Hennepin Technical College in Brooklyn Park, who we partner with to do the law enforcement training,” said Jeff Johanson, Captain of the Minnesota DNR.

The agency says they’re just looking for good people with a love of the outdoors, and they can teach you the rest.

So far, they’ve seen a lot of success with the program.

If you’re interested, you can visit two job fairs – one is being held at the DNR Central office Wednesday, March 15 from 4-7 p.m. and the other will be held Monday, March 20 at the Fond du Lac Tribal Community College in Cloquet.