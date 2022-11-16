Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirms emerald ash borer infestation in Isanti County

Wednesday morning, state agriculture officials announced the invasive emerald ash borer has now been found in another Minnesota county.

The latest area to become infested with the species is a group of trees in Standford Township, as well as another group of trees about a mile away from the location first reported by a tree care company.

Due to the infestation being the first to be found in Isanti County, state officials say there will be an emergency quarantine of the southern part of the county in order to lower the risk of spreading the insect.

The quarantine affects areas south of State Highway 95 and limits firewood and ash material movement from the region.

Isanti County is the 37th county in the state in which the emerald ash borer has been found. The insect has been in Minnesota since 2009.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture will be hosting a virtual informational meeting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and will include a Q&A session. CLICK HERE to register.