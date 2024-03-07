Minnesota businesses struggling from lack of snow can now apply for emergency aid

Relief is available for Minnesota businesses facing financial hardship from the exceptionally mild winter, Gov. Tim Walz announced on Thursday.

From December through February, the Twin Cities experienced the warmest meteorological winter ever. It’s also been the second-least snowy winter on record, with only 14.3 total inches of snowfall since October.

“From skiing and snowshoeing to winter festivals, snowy winters are part of our way of life in Minnesota. The low precipitation we’ve experienced this winter has had a real economic impact on small businesses that rely on snow and winter tourism to grow and survive,” Walz said in a statement. “I encourage all impacted business owners to apply for assistance as soon as possible.”

The state has unlocked federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans for 81 of the state’s 87 counties under U.S. Department of Agriculture drought disaster declarations.

Impacted businesses can borrow up to $2 million through the Small Business Administration to help cover their losses this season. That loan is interest-free for the first year and maxes out at 4% interest for the remainder of the loan period.

A business owner who suffered from a lack of precipitation can search their county online and pick a disaster declaration with the “drought” description to apply for assistance. Businesses are encouraged to pay special attention to the application deadline.

More information is available on the Small Business Administration’s website.

