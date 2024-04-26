Minnesota breweries among big winners at World Beer Cup

Six Minnesota brewers took home medals from the World Beer Cup Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

The competition, known as “the Olympics of beer,” is the largest and most prestigious beer competition in the world, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says.

The 2024 event included more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries vying for gold, silver and bronze in 110 categories.

Two Minnesota breweries took home bronze medals, two took home silver medals, and two took home gold medals for their beers.

“We’re incredibly proud of our members for showing the world what we already know, that the brewers of Minnesota make world class beer,” said Bob Galligan, director of government and industry relations for the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.

The Minnesota winners are:

GOLD — German-Style Albier “Little Dussel Do-Ya,” Bent Paddle Brewing Co., Duluth

GOLD — German-Style Doppelbock or Fisbock “Dopplebock,” Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub, Minneapolis

SILVER — Fruit Beer “Big Island Citrus Blonde Ale,” Excelsior Brewing Co., Excelsior

SILVER — Dortmunder/Export of German-Style Oktoberfest “Dortmunder,” Lupulin Brewing, Big Lake

BRONZE — German-Style Doppelbock or Fisbock “Doppel (doppel) Bock (bock),” BeerClub Brewing, Mora

BRONZE —Mixed Culture Brett Beer “Idyll Forest – Soirée,” Pryes Brewing Co., Minneapolis

