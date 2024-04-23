Minnesota beach named among best in the US

A beach in northern Minnesota was named among the 25 best beaches in the U.S. by Travel and Leisure.

Park Point Beach in Duluth was named one of the best beaches in the country, listed alongside Pope Beach in California, Oak Street Beach in Illinois and more.

The beach, which sits on Lake Superior, is home to the world’s longest freshwater sandbar, according to Travel and Leisure. The publication says the beach has the “feel of an ocean locale” with great views of Duluth and Lake Superior.

