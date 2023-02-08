Minnesota athletes invited to NFL combine

Four student-athletes from the University of Minnesota’s football team have been invited to Indianapolis to join the NFL Combine later this month.

Defensive back Jordan Howden, running back Mohamed Ibrahim, offensive linemen John Michael Schmitz and defensive back Terrell Smith will be representing the Golden Gophers Feb. 28 through March 6 at the Lucas Oil Stadium, according to a representative from the Gopher football team.

Every year at the NFL Combine, over 300 players have the opportunity to exhibit their skills in front of coaches and scouts. According to the NFL website, a player’s performance at the Combine can have direct influence on their draft positions.

This is the second consecutive year and third time in the last four years that the University of Minnesota has sent four athletes to the NFL Combine. Last year, three of the four athletes who attended were later drafted into the NFL.