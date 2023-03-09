Minnesota Arboretum to get new director

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum announced its new director on Wednesday.

A press release from the Arboretum states Andrew Gapinski will replace Peter Moe, who announced his retirement in 2022, on May 1.

Moe has worked at the Arboretum in some capacity for half a century and served as director for the last six years.

Gapinski worked at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University for 10 years– North America’s oldest public arboretum. His background also includes experience at the Arboretum at Penn State and the Morton Arboretum.

“The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is an exceptional demonstration of the collaborative

impact that university-based public gardens can have on bringing together diverse ideas and

perspectives from across the communities they serve. I am thrilled with the opportunity to return

to the Midwest, to work alongside a tremendously talented and dedicated team to envision and

build the future of the Arboretum,” said Gapinski.

The Arboretum is affiliated with the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resources (CFANS), which helps the employees take care of the 1,200-acre landscape.

The Arboretum sees 500,000 visitors annually.