Minnehaha Creek bridge to get an upgrade

The pedestrian bridge over Minnehaha Creek was removed for repairs on Thursday.

The bridge was built in 1929 with a steel deck arch and concrete supports. Now, the Minnehaha Creek Bridge Repair project aims to straighten the bridge and stabilize the foundation, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

The project was approved by the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office, which decided the bridge is a historic property eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. They also noted construction on the bridge would have no adverse effects.

New foundations are scheduled to be installed this spring while the bridge is moved away to be repaired and painted, according to a statement from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

Officials say the bridge will return this summer but there is a pedestrian detour in place for now. People can cross the creek on 34th Avenue South or near 32nd Avenue South.

To learn more and stay updated with the Minnehaha Creek Bridge Repair project, visit their website.