Minneapolis woman sentenced to workhouse, probation for crash that killed passenger

A Minneapolis woman learned her future on Thursday in Ramsey County Court.

Reshawna Eunique Mosley, 21, was charged in July of 2022 with five counts of criminal vehicular homicide for the 2021 crash that killed 19-year-old Shaterries Monique Barlow.

RELATED: North Minneapolis woman faces felony criminal vehicular homicide charges from July 2021 crash

On Thursday, Mosley was sentenced on two counts of criminal vehicular homicide after a judge found her guilty. She was sentenced to four years (48 months) in the Shakopee prison, a sentence which will be stayed while she serves five years of supervised probation.

Additionally, Mosley was given a 270-day sentence at the Ramsey County Correctional Facility, of which she gets three days of credit for time served. The first 135 days of that sentence must be served with release only for work and treatment, while the remaining 135 days can be served under electronic home monitoring.

Mosley was also ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution.

A criminal complaint states that on July 22, 2021, Minnesota State Patrol squads responded to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 35E and Shepard Road in St. Paul.

Troopers arrived to find a 2013 Kia Forte in the ditch, and Mosley, the owner and driver of the vehicle, was taken to Regions Hospital with injuries, the complaint states. Barlow, the passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The complaint says Mosley admitted to drinking tequila before getting behind the wheel.

Mosley told investigators that she was trying to follow another vehicle but “went off the ramp into the ditch,” and crash reconstruction showed Mosley’s Kia Forte was “traveling at 99 miles per hour 5 seconds before the airbag deployed.”

The complaint added that Mosley said Barlow asked her to slow down before the crash. Mosley said, “I’m gonna be honest with you all, being intoxicated doesn’t make your vision any better.”

Troopers reportedly recovered a half-empty bottle of alcohol and a small amount of marijuana from the vehicle.

The criminal complaint notes that Mosley had a blood alcohol concentration of .085 and had THC, the active chemical of marijuana, in her blood.