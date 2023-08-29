Minneapolis woman found guilty of homicide in drunken-driving crash

A jury found a Minneapolis woman guilty of criminal vehicular homicide on Tuesday in connection to a 2021 crash.

Reshawna Eunique Mosley, 21, was found guilty of one count of criminal vehicular homicide operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and one count of criminal vehicular homicide operating a motor vehicle with negligence under the influence of alcohol. She was acquitted of three other counts.

RELATED: North Minneapolis woman faces felony criminal vehicular homicide charges from July 2021 crash

On July 22, 2021, at 12:30 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol was called to Interstate 35E and Shepard Road in St. Paul on a report of a crash, according to a criminal complaint.

There, troopers found a Kia Forte on its roof in the ditch to the east of the Shepard Road ramp off the southbound I-35E lanes, the complaint added.

Mosley was identified as the driver of the vehicle. A 19-year-old passenger — later identified as identified as Shaterries Barlow — died at the scene, officials say.

Later, Mosley told officials she “had a few drinks” before driving the vehicle.

Troopers say they found a half-empty bottle of an alcoholic beverage and a small amount of marijuana inside the Kia.

According to the complaint, a blood alcohol concentration test was ordered for Mosley and her blood alcohol concentration was determined to be 0.085.

A sentencing date for Mosley hasn’t yet been set.